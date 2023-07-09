Magnum TA Shares What Became Of The NWA World Heavyweight Belt

In a recent appearance on The Snake Pit podcast, Magnum TA shared some details regarding the NWA World Heavyweight Championship belt that Ric Flair gave to him as he was recuperating from his infamous motorcycle accident (via Wrestling Inc). According to Magnum, Flair’s ex-wife eventually took the belt, which likely ended its journey somewhere at WWE. You can find a highlight and listen tot he complete podcast episode below.

On the events surrounding the NWA title belt’s final resting place: “I had it for many years. One night, Ric’s ex-wife, Beth, came over to my house while I was out of town, and obscured it from my home, and said Ric had young kids of his own, and she wanted to pass it on to Reid. It caused a little hiccup in my world because … I had gone out of my way to ask for that, and it was given and it meant a lot. And I’m sure, at the time, that he did all of that, they didn’t know if I was going to live or not. I mean, they just didn’t really know, the first thirty days were really touch and go. It was an emotional thing. I’m sure had he been able to play the tape all the way through, you might’ve said ‘Well, that could bite me somewhere.’ I think it’s sitting up in Connecticut somewhere, in a WWE office somewhere. I had a shadow box on my wall for years.”