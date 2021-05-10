wrestling / News
Mahoning Drive-In Announces Wrestling-Themed Reel Rumble: They Live, Beyond the Mat, More
The Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania has announced a wrestling-themed lineup called the Reel Rumble, including They Live and more. Here’s a press release:
REEL RUMBLE Redux
May 21 – 22, 2021
Get Ready To Make History.. AGAIN!! And Let’s Get Ready To Rumble!!!
The Mahoning Drive-in Theater & LVAC Team Up to bring you 2 nights of all out WRESTLING Entertainment!!
REEL RUMBLE REDUX will feature LIVE WRESTLING Exhibitions Each Night!! That’s Right.. We will have a squared circle set up under the Massive Mahoning Screen for some high flying family fun as the sun drops! See the areas best compete for Reel Rumble Glory;)
Be sure to stick around as we’re bringing a TagTeam of Classic Films to follow. Plus Lots of Special Surprises/Added Bonuses from LVAC (including a FREE T-SHIRT with Online Purchase of both Fri+Sat Tix!).
Friday, May 21st: (gates at 6p. Bell at 6:30p)
•THEY LIVE (1988)
•?!?Secret 2nd Feature?!?
Saturday, May 22nd: (gates at 5p. Bell at 5:30p)
•BEYOND THE MAT (1999)
•MR. NANNY (1993) *digital*
General Admission: $15 per guest. General + Overnight Pass: $20 per guest.
We allow fans to bring Chairs/Blankets Ringside (please remember masks required).
Tickets Available ONLINE & at gate so do not hesitate to get yours now!
*Live Wrestling Exhibition is presented by LVAC as a free bonus to the planned double feature each night. This portion of the show is always subject to change.
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton On When He Plans To Retire From Wrestling, Wanting To Stay With WWE, Learning From Ric Flair
- Shane Taylor Shares Details on His Current ROH Contract, Deal Expires at End of 2021
- The Great Khali Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to ‘Kill’ The Undertaker for His WWE Debut
- MSK on Getting the Call to Join WWE, the Meaning Behind Their Team Name