Mahoning Drive-In Announces Wrestling-Themed Reel Rumble: They Live, Beyond the Mat, More

The Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania has announced a wrestling-themed lineup called the Reel Rumble, including They Live and more. Here’s a press release:

REEL RUMBLE Redux

May 21 – 22, 2021

Get Ready To Make History.. AGAIN!! And Let’s Get Ready To Rumble!!!

The Mahoning Drive-in Theater & LVAC Team Up to bring you 2 nights of all out WRESTLING Entertainment!!

REEL RUMBLE REDUX will feature LIVE WRESTLING Exhibitions Each Night!! That’s Right.. We will have a squared circle set up under the Massive Mahoning Screen for some high flying family fun as the sun drops! See the areas best compete for Reel Rumble Glory;)

Be sure to stick around as we’re bringing a TagTeam of Classic Films to follow. Plus Lots of Special Surprises/Added Bonuses from LVAC (including a FREE T-SHIRT with Online Purchase of both Fri+Sat Tix!).

Friday, May 21st: (gates at 6p. Bell at 6:30p)

•THEY LIVE (1988)

•?!?Secret 2nd Feature?!?

Saturday, May 22nd: (gates at 5p. Bell at 5:30p)

•BEYOND THE MAT (1999)

•MR. NANNY (1993) *digital*

General Admission: $15 per guest. General + Overnight Pass: $20 per guest.

We allow fans to bring Chairs/Blankets Ringside (please remember masks required).

Tickets Available ONLINE & at gate so do not hesitate to get yours now!

*Live Wrestling Exhibition is presented by LVAC as a free bonus to the planned double feature each night. This portion of the show is always subject to change.