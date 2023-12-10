wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Main Event For Tonight’s Final Resolution PPV, Final Resolution Countdown Show, Smaller Crew Working Tonight
December 9, 2023 | Posted by
– The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander will main event tonight’s Final Resolution PPV.
– PWinsider reports that Impact is working with a reduced production crew for tonight’s event. The company is busy completing work on their new production office in Nashville and hope to be “normal” in a few weeks.
– The kickoff show for Final Resolution is now online.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Is Glad WWE Hasn’t Rushed Bron Breakker To The Main Roster
- Eric Bischoff Discusses The Impact Of WWE Potentially Cutting Back On House Shows
- Jake Roberts Weighs In On ECW’s Product, Says Paul Heyman Wanted To Manage Him In WCW
- CM Punk Shades Seth Rollins, References Punching People Backstage In WWE Smackdown Promo