Impact Wrestling News: Main Event For Tonight’s Final Resolution PPV, Final Resolution Countdown Show, Smaller Crew Working Tonight

December 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Final Resolution Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander will main event tonight’s Final Resolution PPV.

PWinsider reports that Impact is working with a reduced production crew for tonight’s event. The company is busy completing work on their new production office in Nashville and hope to be “normal” in a few weeks.

– The kickoff show for Final Resolution is now online.

