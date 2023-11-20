wrestling / News
Major Wrestling Figure Pod Announces Details For Holiday Toy Drive
Matt Cardona and Brian Myers have announced the details for their Major Wrestling Figure Pod holiday toy drive. Cardona, Myers, and Swoggle are teaming up for the toy drive, as you can see in the announcement below.
Fans can donate by sending new wrestling toys to the toy drive, or they can drop them off at Create A Pro’s December 4th show in Hicksville, New York. You can also donate by ordering through Ringside Collectibles and putting the Major Toy Drive address in the order, which will allow for free shipping.
Whoever donates the most (in monetary value) through Ringside will get a custom belt.
The full details are in the tweet:
Checkout our original Toy Drive flyer!
We’ve truly loved putting these events on for all the gift givers and we can’t wait for this year’s!
Be sure to look over the second graphic for details on how YOU can help children in need this holiday season.#ScratchThatFigureItch pic.twitter.com/UUXEf9MzUk
— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) November 20, 2023
