Malakai Black Says He Asked To Solely Be On AEW Collision

Malakai Black and the House of Black have been big parts of AEW Collision since the show’s launch, and he says that he asked to be “strictly” on the Saturday night brand. Black was a guest on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast and explained why he wanted himself and the group be entirely on Collision.

“I requested to be strictly on Collision,” he said (per Fightful). “I don’t want people to get the pick. Saturday night, I get to see House of Black. If I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you’re going to go, ‘it doesn’t really matter. I’ll tune in whenever. They’ll be here.’ I don’t want to lose the polish.”