Malik Blade Teams With Ru Feng Against Legado del Fantasma on Tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE has confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live. Malik Blade and Ru Feng will face Legado del Fantasma. Also Sarray takes on Lash Legend, and Valentina Feroz eams with Yulisa Leon against Erica Yan and Fallon Henley. Below is the full preview:

A can’t-miss edition of 205 Live is set to feature Malik Blade and Ru Feng pairing up for a clash with Legado del Fantasma, Sarray taking on Lash Legend, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon joining forces against Erica Yan and Fallon Henley.

Blade and Feng have turned some heads while each competing on NXT 2.0 and 205 Live, though neither has entered the win column in the singles ranks. Instead, they’ll come together for a collision against one of the top tandems on NXT 2.0, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

Though Wilde and Mendoza haven’t appeared on the purple brand since January, they nevertheless gained a reputation as two of the most feared competitors on 205 Live throughout their tenure.

Can Blade and Feng finally secure victory, or will Wilde and Mendoza be right at home in their return to the brand?

After an eye-opening win over Amari Miller in her debut match last Friday, the outspoken Legend is seeking similar success in a battle with Sarray, who is competing in her first match in over a month but remains undefeated on 205 Live after picking up a pair of hard-earned singles victories.

Plus, in what seems certain to be an edge-of-your-seat tag bout, Feroz and Leon will look for their first win as a tag team in a matchup with Yan and Henley.

Yan has battled the likes of Ivy Nile, Miller and Feroz in singles bouts while competing on NXT 2.0 and 205 Live, while Henley is making her highly anticipated WWE debut.

Tune in for a thrilling episode of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!