– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, wrestler Mance Warner discussed recent controversial statements by EFFY regarding AEW and CEO Tony Khan. Warner noted that he doesn’t give a damn about EFFY’s issues with Tony Khan or whoever else. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mance Warner on EFFY’s recent comments: “Let me break it down like this. Pro wrestling is a business. When you go into work, do you really give a damn about every single person you’re standing around? No. In this business, I’ve got about three or four people I give a damn about. Other than that, I don’t give a s***. I clock in, I go out to the ring, I start chaos, I start riots, I break whatever I want, I bust people open, I pull out a screwdriver and stab them in the head as many times as I want. I will do anything to keep my gold.”

On how EFFY’s comments about Tony Khan don’t affect him: “For me, I don’t give a damn about anything happening unless it affects me. He can argue with Tony Khan, he can argue with Jesus Christ himself, he can argue with people in the street, he can argue with Alison, Brett Lauderdale, anyone. Unless he says something about me, my cat, my dog, or my wife, I don’t give a s***.”

Mance Warner is scheduled for action at this weekend’s The People vs. GCW on Sunday, January 19 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Mance Warner is set to defend the GCW World Title against either EFFY or Allie Katch at the event.