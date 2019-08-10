Mandy Rose & Alexa Bliss React to Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Raw

– Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss had something to say about the announcement that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line next week on Raw. As announced earlier on Friday, Bliss and Cross will defend the titles they won at Smackdown against the Kabuki Warrios. Bliss took to Twitter to take credit for the match happening. Meanwhile, Rose was less than ecstatic that Sonya Deville and her were not getting the shot despire the fact that they pinned the old champions, the IIconics, to eliminate them:

