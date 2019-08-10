wrestling / News

Mandy Rose & Alexa Bliss React to Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Raw

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mandy Rose

– Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss had something to say about the announcement that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line next week on Raw. As announced earlier on Friday, Bliss and Cross will defend the titles they won at Smackdown against the Kabuki Warrios. Bliss took to Twitter to take credit for the match happening. Meanwhile, Rose was less than ecstatic that Sonya Deville and her were not getting the shot despire the fact that they pinned the old champions, the IIconics, to eliminate them:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Many Rose, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading