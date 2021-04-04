wrestling / News
Mandy Rose, Trish Stratus Gym Selfie, Shirtless Cesaro & Sheamus Top Superstar Instagram Photos
April 4, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE.com released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. Some of this week’s picks include Mandy Rose, Trish Stratus sharing a workout selfie, Xia Brookside, Rhea Ripley, Cesaro and Sheamus working out shirtless, Bronson Reed with his cat, Ember Moon during her visit to Hell’s Kitchen for Season 19, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
