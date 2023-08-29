Manu Says Joining His Cousins In The Bloodline Could “Easily Happen”

In a recent WrestlingNewsCo interview, Manu offered some details on the bond he shares with his other relatives in WWE (per Fightful). He also stated that WWE could arrange matters fairly simply if the promotion was inclined to incorporate more members of the family into The Bloodline. You can find a few highlights from Manu and watch the complete interview below.

On growing up with the members of The Bloodline: “I mean, if you really think about it, we’ve always been there. We’ve always had The Bloodline, back when it was Yoko and the Headshrinkers. There’s always been a Samoan on top, at wrestling’s peak. We’ve had The Rock, we’ve had Roman. We’ve always kind of been in that spotlight. But for it to be focused, now everybody realizes, ‘Man, this family is crazy.’ We all are. We come from a very close family. I still play games with Roman and The Usos and stuff like that. We still communicate, we’re all very close. I still talk to Lance while he’s in Japan and stuff like that. We’re very close. All of us cousins are all very close, so just to see the wrestling world have the spotlight on it like that, it’s awesome. It reminds me of back when The Rock was on top. It’s great.”

On how WWE could bring him into the current narratives: “It could easily happen. I could easily join Roman. I could easily join The Usos. I could easily join Cody. There’s plenty of ways you could introduce me back into TV. Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation. I say that all the time, and I always say that. That’s my thing, and I feel that to be true.”