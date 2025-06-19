Many Believe That Vince McMahon Will Eventually Return to Pro Wrestling

According to a new report from Undisputed, there are many executives who believe that Vince McMahon will eventually return to professional wrestling in one way or another. McMahon resigned from WWE back in January 2024 amid reports that he was being sued for sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. That lawsuit, from former WWE staffer Janel Grant, is ongoing.

As previously reported, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship founder suggested that McMahon wanted creative control in their promotion.

Several executives in both combat sports and pro wrestling believe that McMahon will return to wrestling at some point. It was suggested that ‘major investors’ would be more likely to invest money in a project from McMahon if it were related to wrestling. Back in October, it was reported that he would be creating a new ‘entertainment hub company. Since then, McMahon created the investment firm 14TH & I.

Several wrestlers were asked about the prospect off the record, and it was noted that there is a “great deal of support” for McMahon. Many noted that he’s still held in “high regard.”