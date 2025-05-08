Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem Available To Stream For Free

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has made their two-night Mayhem event available to stream for free on Youtube. The lineups included:

March 14th:

* NWA Championship Match: Tom Latimer vs. Bishop Dyer

* Oceanic Championship Match: Mo Jabari vs. Stu Grayson vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Brent Banks vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Rich Swann

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Zoe Sager vs. Kylie Rae

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Laynie Luck

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Taylor Rising vs. Beaa Moss

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Serena Deeb vs. Aurora Teeves

* Sheldon Jean vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

March 15th:

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinals: Competitors TBD

* Street Fight: PCO vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark

* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

* Tom Latimer & Matt Cardona vs. Billy Gunn & Bishop Dyer

* Rohan Raja vs. Rich Swann