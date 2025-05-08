wrestling / News
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem Available To Stream For Free
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has made their two-night Mayhem event available to stream for free on Youtube. The lineups included:
March 14th:
* NWA Championship Match: Tom Latimer vs. Bishop Dyer
* Oceanic Championship Match: Mo Jabari vs. Stu Grayson vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Brent Banks vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Rich Swann
* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Zoe Sager vs. Kylie Rae
* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Laynie Luck
* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Taylor Rising vs. Beaa Moss
* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Serena Deeb vs. Aurora Teeves
* Sheldon Jean vs. Kaito Kiyomiya
March 15th:
* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinals: Competitors TBD
* Street Fight: PCO vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark
* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* Tom Latimer & Matt Cardona vs. Billy Gunn & Bishop Dyer
* Rohan Raja vs. Rich Swann
