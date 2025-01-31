wrestling / News

Maria Kanellis Announces Her AEW Contract Expires Tomorrow

January 31, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maria Kanellis ROH Image Credit: ROH

In a post on Twitter, Maria Kanellis announced that today is the final day of her AEW contract, which will expire tomorrow. She added that her husband, Mike Bennett, will continue to work there.

She wrote: “This is my last day with AEW. Mike still works there. We have kids.

