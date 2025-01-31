wrestling / News
Maria Kanellis Announces Her AEW Contract Expires Tomorrow
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Maria Kanellis announced that today is the final day of her AEW contract, which will expire tomorrow. She added that her husband, Mike Bennett, will continue to work there.
She wrote: “This is my last day with AEW. Mike still works there. We have kids.”
This is my last day with AEW.
Mike still works there. We have kids.
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 31, 2025
