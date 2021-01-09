Maria Manic Reportedly Still With Ring of Honor

Maria Manic has not wrestled a match for Ring of Honor since February, thanks to a concussion, and that has led people to ask if she’s still with the company. According to Fightful Select, Manic is indeed still a part of ROH. She was actually in the ROH bubble for the recent set of tapings, but wasn’t used and didn’t wrestle. Those who saw her said she looked happy and healthy, better than she had in a “long time.”