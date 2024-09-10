Mariah May Addresses the Issues With Her Mother

– During a recent interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May discussed her issues with her own mother, who was sitting in the front row at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mariah May on her mother: “I’ve got a real issue with these mother figures in my life. “he’s not going to come to all of my matches. She lives in London, she’ll maybe get an invite to Forbidden Door, maybe, at a push, if she stays in her seat and keeps her mouth shut.”

On her own mother yelling at her to stop: “She was standing up and telling me to stop. Whose own mother tells them to stop? I was trying to become a world champion, I left home at 20 to pursue my dreams of being a wrestler, I’ve moved countries twice because this is all I ever wanted, and she was telling me to stop. She said I was taking it too far.”

Mariah May will be competing in a Title Eliminator Match on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite against Queen Aminata. The show will be held at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.