Marigold Holds First Practice, Giulia Leads Session
Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold promotion held their first practice on Saturday, with Giulia leading the session. The promotion, which was announced earlier this week and is founded by Ogawa, noted on Twitter that the first practice session took place today. You can see pics from the session below.
Among the talent at the session were Giulia, MIRAI, Miku Aono, former STARDOM trainee Komomo Minami, Natsumi Showzuki, Kouki, Mai Sakurai, Misa Matsui, Victoria Yuzuki, and CHIAKI.
The promotion will have its first show, Marigold Fields Forever on May 20th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The show will stream on WRESTLE UNIVERSE with both English and Japanese commentary.
The first practice with all Marigold members took place today, consisting of cardiovascular exercise, mat exercises and sparring. The session was led by Giulia. pic.twitter.com/CpWi4V2PVh
— Marigold_Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) April 20, 2024
