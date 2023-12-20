Mark Briscoe Comments on Recent AEW Losses, Says He’s A Rookie In Singles Competition

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Mark Briscoe spoke about his losses in the AEW Continental Classic, as he has lost four straight matches. This mathematically eliminates him from the tournament, although he has one match left tonight.

He said: “I’ll tell you. I don’t mean to sound like I’m making the same excuse over and over, or sound like a broken record that happens to be making excuses, but I’ll put it in this perspective for you. I’ve been a tag team wrestler for 23 years, I mean from May 2000 up until December 2022. That was 22 years of tag team wrestling. Me and my brother, we left our mark on this business, on this sport. I’m not trying to toot my own horn or toot our own horn, but we’re the baddest team to ever do it. Nobody could get down like The Briscoes can get down in multiple situations in multiple different situations. There were some people that might be able to run with us in a technical, classical tag match. There might be some people that could run with us in a no DQ Deathmatch. There might be some people that could run with us in a ladder match. There might be some people that could run with us in any type of match that you could say, but there’s not one individual team that can do it all like The Briscoe Brothers can do it. The way we can get down, nobody ever got down like that before in professional wrestling history. So that’s 22 years.“