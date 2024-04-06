Mark Briscoe Wins ROH World Title At Supercard Of Honor

Mark Briscoe is your new ROH World Champion, winning the title at Supercard of Honor on Friday. Briscoe defeated Eddie Kingston in the main event of Fridayt’s PPV to capture the title. You can see clips from the match below.

The win marks Briscoe’s first run with the title and his first singles title reign in ROH. Kingston’s reign ends at 198 days, having won the title at AEW Dynamite; Grand Slam in September from Claudio Castagnoli.

On April 5th 2013 Jay Briscoe captured the #ROH World Title for the first-time. On April 5th 2024 Mark Briscoe is now the NEW ROH World Champion. Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/AGrYiEQYKn — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024