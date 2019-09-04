Mark Coffey and Wolfgang On the Idea of WWE Six-Man Tag Titles, Dream Venue For UK Takeover

– Mark Coffey and Wolfgang spoke before NXT UK Takeover with Sportskeeda about the possibility of trios tag team titles in WWE and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On what venue they want for an upcoming UK Takeover

Coffey: “Yeah, I think you can pretty much guess what I’m going to go for. I would take the Hydro in Glasgow any day!”

Wolfgang: “Same. Just for the capacity, I would take the Hydro but the Barrowlands is always going to be one of my favourites. If we could have evene a typing in there. TakeOver in the Hydro and go to the Barras or the taping. We’ve got to try and sell it [SSE Hydro] out!”

On the idea of trios tag team titles in WWE

Coffey: “Yeah, that is something that would be amazing. Something that would be great for NXT UK. I definitely think we would have the strongest chance of winning them. I would put us up there as the strongest three-person unit not only in NXT UK or NXT but in all of WWE.”

Wolfgang: “The three-person thing seems to be ta bit of a trend now but it’s not something that the Coffeys and I just doing because we hope it’s going to work – we genuinely work well togther and have that connection, and we could stand against any team together.”