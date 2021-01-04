Mark Haskins Signs New Deal With ROH

Ring of Honor has announced that Mark Haskins has signed a new deal with the company, after he initially signed back in 2018. The announcement reads:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that international star Mark Haskins has re-signed with the company.

Haskins originally signed with ROH in December 2018 and quickly established himself as one of the fiercest and most-well-rounded competitors on the roster.

The native of Oxford, England was scheduled to challenge RUSH for the ROH World Championship at the 18th Anniversary show this past March, but the event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Haskins has not competed in ROH since then due to travel restrictions, but keeping the talented athlete in the fold was a priority for the company.

Haskins holds victories over some of the biggest names in pro wrestling and won the ROH International Cup in 2018 several months prior to signing his first contract with the company.