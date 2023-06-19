Mark Henry & Bully Ray Praise Ron Simmons As a Locker Room Leader

Ron Simmons has had a lengthy and memorable career in pro wrestling, and both Mark Henry and Bully Ray had plenty of praise for him on Busted Open Radio. The latest episode saw the two talk about Simmons’ influence in the locker room and the industry as a whole, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Henry on Simmons’ locker room leader status: “He was a father to all of us… He was like, ‘Look, this is not how it’s supposed to be. You’re gonna brick yourselves.’ He was like, ‘It’s about longevity,’ I always try to imitate him but he’s impossible to imitate, ‘You understand me? When I tell you what I told you, you need to pay attention…’ To be a historical influence on not just me but on hundreds and maybe even thousands of wrestlers I appreciate that.”

Bully on his experiences with SImmons: “I don’t even know if me and Mark can put into words how much Ron Simmons meant to the locker room, meant to the industry, what kind of a friend he is, what kind of a mentor. I can’t say enough good things about him.”