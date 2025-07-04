Mark Henry Says He ‘Busted Up Laughing’ at Charles Robinson’s Spot At WWE Night of Champions

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry spoke about the main event of WWE Night of Champions and a spot involving Charles Robinson that made him laugh. Robinson came rushing down to the ring to count the fall before John Cena ran into him, sending him flying.

Henry said: “I don’t laugh at demise very often, but when Charles Robinson got bounced, I busted up laughing. He got de-cleated, and I tell you what, I know how it feels to be 50 years old and take a big bump. Charles Robinson right now is probably in an ice bath. He got killed. It was great. This pounce that Charles Robinson took, is right up with the best of them.“