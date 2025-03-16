– Speaking at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed some of his favorite moments in wrestling history. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Henry’s favorite moment in wrestling: “The best thing I ever saw in wrestling was Steve Austin and Vince McMahon in the hospital with Mick Foley. I can watch that all day long. Mick Foley was fantastic, Steve Austin was fantastic, Vince McMahon was fantastic.”

Mark Henry on his favorite moment in his career: “For myself, me and Big Show had a match where we broke the ring at Vengeance in San Antonio. You rarely see a match where two guys who are over 400 pounds go 22 minutes, we went 22 minutes. We were the main event of the pay-per-view, but to go 22 minutes at the pace that we were moving, like that was one of my proudest moments. Because as a big guy, you’re not supposed to do that, and we did it.”