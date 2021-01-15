Various News: Marko Stunt Apologizes That He’ll Never Get Taller, Montez Ford Talks Transition to Ring From Marines

– Marko Stunt is sad to say that despite his best efforts, he won’t ever be getting taller. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Friday to joke about those who say that he’s too small to be a wrestling star, posting:

“Guys I have to come clean about something, and I really should’ve been up front in the beginning. There’s no chance Of me getting any taller…I’m sorry to those of you that held out, but I have to say…that journey is behind us. Thank you for your support during these times.”

– The WWE PR Twitter account shared a link to Montez Ford’s recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Zero Blog Thirty podcast in which he talks about his life in the Marines, transitioning into a wrestling career and more: