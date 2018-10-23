Various News: Natalya Wishes Carmella a Happy Birthday, Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero Added to MLW Chicago Event, Battle in the Big Apple: United States vs. The World Set For WrestleMania Weekend

– Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero has been announced for MLW Fightland on November 8th. Here is the updated card…

* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland

* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park

* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King

* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes

* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara

* Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero

– Here is Natalya, wishing Carmella a happy birthday…

From sharing your first match with you at @WWENXT to winning gold, I’m so proud of you @CarmellaWWE. I hope your birthday is fabulous just like you … 💜🌈🦋 pic.twitter.com/6Mw3ctTjrP — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2018

– Wrestlecon announced Battle in the Big Apple: United States vs. The World for April 5th, 2019. Battle in the Big Apple is the fifth live event scheduled as part of the Wrestlecon weekend, following the 2019 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes & Piledrivers 3, Revolution Pro and the Joey Ryan Penis Party.