wrestling / News
Marty Jannetty Announces a Divorce Less Than a Month After Getting Married
June 9, 2024 | Posted by
– In a post that was shared on Facebook that’s since been deleted (via WrestlingInc.com), former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty claimed he’s getting a divorce after less than a month of marriage. He wrote the following in his now deleted Facebook post:
“It musta been love, but its over now..divorce on the way. Got backstabbed by 2 of my best friends..one of them lives here. Not much longer though. PS- it hurts a lil bit but I’m use to hurting with the ladies…no problem, there’s another one waiting everywhere. It just sux I trusted her…it’s ok, life goes on.”
Jannetty married last month to Addie Galapon. It was his second marriage after previously being married to Jessica Barnes.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Denies WWE Tried To Use Gimmicks To Make Mark Henry Quit
- Matt Hardy Reflects On The Triple Threat Ladder Match At WrestleMania 2000
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999
- More on WWE-TNA Relationship, NXT Talent Interested In Working With TNA Wrestlers