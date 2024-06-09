– In a post that was shared on Facebook that’s since been deleted (via WrestlingInc.com), former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty claimed he’s getting a divorce after less than a month of marriage. He wrote the following in his now deleted Facebook post:

“It musta been love, but its over now..divorce on the way. Got backstabbed by 2 of my best friends..one of them lives here. Not much longer though. PS- it hurts a lil bit but I’m use to hurting with the ladies…no problem, there’s another one waiting everywhere. It just sux I trusted her…it’s ok, life goes on.”

Jannetty married last month to Addie Galapon. It was his second marriage after previously being married to Jessica Barnes.