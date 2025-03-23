Masha Slamovich vs. Suzu Suzuki Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

Masha Slamovich will collide with Suzu Suzuki at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. Janela announced Sunday on Twitter that the JCW World Champion will put her title on the like against Suzuki in the latter’s GCW debut at the show, writing:

For the first time in Spring Break history the @JerseyCW championship is ON THE LINE & SOMEONE MIGHT DIE! @suzuki_1231su makes her @GCWrestling_ debut vs @mashaslamovich This will be the greatest independent supercard in HISTORY! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-joey-janelas-spring-las-vegas-nevada-04-18-2025/event/1700623CA8E2121B”

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 takes place on April 18th in Las Vegas with the following matches set:

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Suzu Suzuki

* Loser Leaves GCW: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados

* Joey Janela vs. Sabu

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont

* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

* Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner