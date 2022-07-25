Masked Republic Announces New Media Brand Cinelucha

Masked Republic has announced a new multimedia brand titled Cinelucha. The company announced on Monday that the new brand will “reimagine” lucha libre “for modern transmedia storytelling beginning with an anthology series of comics and a tabletop game.”

The full announcement, which you can see below, notes that the brand will draw inspiration from classic lucha films and comic series from the 1950s through the 1970s. You can see the full announcement below:

Masked Republic Launches Cinelucha Transmedia Brand At San Diego Comic Con Ushering In A New Era Of Lucha Libre Film Style Adventures!

Publishing, gaming, film and television development all in the mix as luchadores star in sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action adventures.

During the annual “Not-So-Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics & Pro Wrestling” panel this past Friday at San Diego Comic Con, Masked Republic President & COO Kevin Kleinrock unveiled the company’s new Cinelucha brand to attendees.

Inspired by the more than 100 classic lucha libre films and multiple comic book series produced between 1952 and the late 1970s, the brand will reimagine the genre for modern transmedia storytelling beginning with an anthology series of comics and a tabletop game.

The comic book anthology series will feature stories and art by both well known creatives and members of the up and coming generation of writers and artists with talent curated by Hector Rodriguez III of Masked Republic and “Professor Latin X” Dr. Frederick Luis Aldama of the Latinx Pop Lab at the University of Texas, Austin.

Masked Republic founder and CEO Ruben Zamora said, “Cinelucha will go beyond simply watching a movie or reading a comic book. The storyworld, our initiatives and our officially licensed products will give fans an opportunity to step into a world of masked heroes and classic villains! While the adventures may start out on a comic page and have one conclusion in print, that very same adventure will be in the players’ control when they play it in the Cinelucha tabletop game.”

Company President & COO Kevin Kleinrock added, “For decades now, fans have clamored for a return of the lucha libre film. Cinelucha will not only let us tell stories across multiple genres and fan bases including sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action-adventure, but it will let us allow fans to control of narratives and outcomes as well in physical and digital games and beyond as we expand our footprint with a number of amazing partners.”

Plans for the transmedia storyworld include publishing, tabletop, RPG and video games, immersive location-based entertainment, collectibles and more. Licensing partners for the brand announced during San Diego Comic Con were:

– Blacklist Games for tabletop games debuting in late 2022

– Boss Fight Studio for collectibles

– NERDS Clothing for apparel

The company stated that more licensing partners would be announced later this year. The comic series is expected to launch in 2023.