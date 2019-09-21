Match Order Set For NJPW Young Lion Cup Conclusion

– The match order is set for the conclusion of the 2019 NJPW Young Lion Cup this Sunday. NJPW has announced that the final matches that take place will be the following this Sunday at Koba World Hall in Japan:

* Shota Umino (5-1) vs Karl Fredericks (5-1)

* Ren Narita (5-1) vs Clark Connors (3-3)

The full announcement is below: