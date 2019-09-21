wrestling / News
Match Order Set For NJPW Young Lion Cup Conclusion
– The match order is set for the conclusion of the 2019 NJPW Young Lion Cup this Sunday. NJPW has announced that the final matches that take place will be the following this Sunday at Koba World Hall in Japan:
* Shota Umino (5-1) vs Karl Fredericks (5-1)
* Ren Narita (5-1) vs Clark Connors (3-3)
The full announcement is below:
Match order finalized for Kobe as Young Lion Cup concludes
Having run through the Road to Destruction tour, the Young Lion Cup will reach its conclusion on Sunday September 22 in Kobe. Taking points totals into account, the final match order for Sunday has been determined.
The second match of the evening sees Ren Narita (5-1) face Clark Connors (3-3). Narita was first to set the pace in the cup with ten points, and has a direct pinfall win over Karl fredericks, but a loss to Shota Umino in his records.
The third match will be between Karl Fredericks (5-1) and Shota Umino (5-1). Both joined Narita at 10 points with wins in Tottori this week, meaning the league goes right to the wire Sunday!
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage
- Bruce Prichard on Why Waylon Mercy Failed, How Much of It Came From Dan Spivey
- Braun Strowman Responds to Keith Olbermann Taking Shot at Him Being on MLB on FOX
- Dominik Dijakovic Takes Shot at Kenny Omega Over NXT ‘Developmental Talent’ Comments