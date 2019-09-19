wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Kona Reeves Busted Open in Dark Match
– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of NXT. Announced during this week’s show for next week was a match between Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee:
First of all, 👋 @TheBethPhoenix, @mauroranallo, and @McGuinnessNigel!
Second of all, @RealKeithLee vs. @DijakovicWWE is going down NEXT WEEK!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iTJUgbmIgV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Kona Reeves was legitimately busted open during his dark match with Damien Priest. He required stitches and was checked for a concussion as a precaution backstage.
