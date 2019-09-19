wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Kona Reeves Busted Open in Dark Match

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of NXT. Announced during this week’s show for next week was a match between Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee:

PWInsider reports that Kona Reeves was legitimately busted open during his dark match with Damien Priest. He required stitches and was checked for a concussion as a precaution backstage.

