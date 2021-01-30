Match To Determine #30 in Women’s Royal Rumble Set For WWE Backstage

WWE will determine the last person to enter the women’s Royal Rumble match on the return of WWE Backstage. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Natalya and Tamina will face off in a match on Backstage, with the winner becoming the #30 entrant in the match.

WWE Backstage will also feature the reveal of the #1 and 2 competitors for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The show airs tomorrow night on FOX Sports 1.