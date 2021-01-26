wrestling / News
Women’s Royal Rumble Starters, Final Men’s Rumble Participant to Be Revealed on WWE Backstage
January 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE will reveal the competitors who will start the women’s Royal Rumble and the final men’s Rumble participant on Saturday. The company announced on Monday that #1 and 2 in the women’s Rumble and #30 in the men’s Rumble will be announced on WWE Backstage on Friday.
WWE Backstage returns to preview the Royal Rumble Saturday on FOX Sports 1 with Renee Young, Booker T, and Paige.
Who will be the 30th entrant in the Men's #RoyalRumble and the #1 & #2 entrants in the Women's Rumble? Find out exclusively on #WWEBackstage!
📺: Saturday 8e/5p on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/k7OMTwNPmc
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CW Anderson Talks About Getting His Name Changed During WWE Run
- Triple H Says WWE Has Ten Indian Talents Ready For The Spotlight Right Now
- Kris Statlander On the Difficulty in Unionizing Wrestling, If It’s Feasible to Do
- Heath Slater Says He Pitched to Hit Brock Lesnar In Their Segment, Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction to ‘I Got Kids’