Women’s Royal Rumble Starters, Final Men’s Rumble Participant to Be Revealed on WWE Backstage

January 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backstage

WWE will reveal the competitors who will start the women’s Royal Rumble and the final men’s Rumble participant on Saturday. The company announced on Monday that #1 and 2 in the women’s Rumble and #30 in the men’s Rumble will be announced on WWE Backstage on Friday.

WWE Backstage returns to preview the Royal Rumble Saturday on FOX Sports 1 with Renee Young, Booker T, and Paige.

