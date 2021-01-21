WWE Backstage Returning For Royal Rumble Preview, Renee Paquette To Host

Renee Paquette and WWE Backstage are returning for a night next weekend as they preview the Royal Rumble. Paquette announced on Twitter on Thursday that WWE Backstage will return on FOX Sports 1 on January 30th at 8 PM ET/PT along with Paige and Booker T.

This will be Paquette’s second appearance on WWE television since she officially exited the company following SummerSlam. She co-hosted a Smackdown pre-show on FOX ahead of the show’s season premiere in October. While Paquette is no longer under contract with WWE, she is still signed to FOX.