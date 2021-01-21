wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Returning For Royal Rumble Preview, Renee Paquette To Host
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
Renee Paquette and WWE Backstage are returning for a night next weekend as they preview the Royal Rumble. Paquette announced on Twitter on Thursday that WWE Backstage will return on FOX Sports 1 on January 30th at 8 PM ET/PT along with Paige and Booker T.
This will be Paquette’s second appearance on WWE television since she officially exited the company following SummerSlam. She co-hosted a Smackdown pre-show on FOX ahead of the show’s season premiere in October. While Paquette is no longer under contract with WWE, she is still signed to FOX.
#WWEBackstage is back?!? Here's our good friend, and the host of Backstage, @ReneePaquette with all the details! pic.twitter.com/9orrdQg79u
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Fit Finlay’s Role In Women’s Revolution In WWE, Tyson Kidd’s Impact On Women’s Division
- Big E On His Solo Run On SmackDown, Importance Of Fans In Wrestling, Headlining WrestleMania
- Tony Khan On How Brodie Lee Tribute Show Came Together, AEW Star’s Idea To Bring In Erick Redbeard
- Backstage Update on James Storm Following Impact Wrestling Appearance