wrestling / News

Tickets For WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland On Sale Today

April 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024 Image Credit: WWE

Tickets are on sale today for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, which happens on June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Tickets are also on sale for the June 14th Smackdown, which happens in the same venue. You can find your tickets here.

WWE Clash at the Castle, Joseph Lee

