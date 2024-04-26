wrestling / News
Tickets For WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland On Sale Today
April 26, 2024 | Posted by
Tickets are on sale today for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, which happens on June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Tickets are also on sale for the June 14th Smackdown, which happens in the same venue. You can find your tickets here.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch On Her Reaction Backstage After Nia Jax Punch, Jax Apologizing
- Note On Why First Swerve Strickland Promo As World Champ Was Saved For Collision
- Tony Khan Reportedly Wearing Neck Brace Backstage After AEW Dynamite Attack
- WWE Announces Draft Rules & Talent Pools, Champions on Each Brand Are Now Protected