WWE Announces Details For Backlash France Store, Opens Next Week

WWE has announced a pop-up store will open next week ahead of their Backlash France event and will be open from May 2-5. Backlash France happens at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France on May 4.

For the first time ever in France, the WWE Universe can shop at an official WWE Store! Shop the largest collection of WWE Backlash France merchandise under one roof when the WWE Backlash France Store comes to Lyon! This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more!

The WWE Backlash France Store is a Fanatics experience and will be free and open to the public.

Location

19 bis Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France

Store Hours

Thursday, May 2: noon – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 3: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.