Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, doing my usual thing here. Tonight is the go home show for the Royal Rumble, and let’s all just pray it’s better than the RAW offering from Monday because by all reports that was a near dumpster fire. Last week Kevin Owens finally got one up on Roman Reigns, so expect the Chief Head of the Tribal Table to have some kind of response. It’s a little unclear if the Intercontinental title will be defended at the Rumble or the mid card guys will fill out the Rumble itself, but we should get some clarity on that point tonight. Sasha Banks and Carmella will get their last bits in before their title match on Sunday, and the the dynamic between Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura might continue to develop. Lots of ways this could go, so let’s find out if they actually try to build excitement or just roll out another painful humdrum episode hoping the PPV just kind of sells itself.

We open with Daniel Bryan in street clothes in the ring. First time in a while that Roman hasn’t opened the show. Bryan has a mic, he welcomes us to the show and hypes the Rumble. He can feel the excitement building inside himself, he’s proud of his career accomplishments but really wants to climb the mountain that is the Royal Rumble. Next he reminds us of the stakes at the Rumble, specifically mentioning that no one knows how life changing the main event of WrestleMania is than he does. If he wants to main event Mania he’s got to go through 29 other men and win the Rumble match. The truth is he doesn’t know how many Wrestlemania moments he has left, but he wants another main event there and has to go through the Rumble. He puts over Gable and Otis for all of their help preparing him, he’s ready for anything at the Rumble. More hype from Bryan, but AJ Styles is here to interrupt him while Omos is in toe.

Styles has a mic on the ramp, he plans on winning the Rumble as well. Bryan mentions Styles shouldn’t be here tonight given that AJ is a RAW guy, and asks why he’s here. AJ calls Smackdown the house that AJ built and says this is the quarterly brand invitational. Apparently every quarter anyone can show up on any show, because the writers don’t care about consistency. Styles says everyone is copying him declaring for the Rumble, but you’ve got to go through him to do that and he’s crushed a lot of hopes and dreams. He says Bryan doesn’t look ready, he’s not in his wrestling gear and asks if Bryan is a GM again and asks if he’s got one foot out the door. Bryan says he loves wrestling too much to be one foot out the door on it and challenges AJ to a match tonight. Styles says he’s beaten everyone on RAW, and he’d love one more warm up match tonight then shoves Bryan down. Omos gets between Bryan and Styles, Bryan says if AJ were a real man he’d leave Omos in the back for their match. One more thing as AJ is leaving, with or without Omos Bryan plans to beat Styles. Bryan stumbled a bit during his monologue but played off of AJ well once AJ came out. Manufacturing another excuse to ignore the brand split is just stupid though.

Commentary hypes both Rumbles for Sunday, then we get a recap of Bianca Belair and Bayley running the obstacle course last week and Bayley’s attack on Belair after losing. In the back Kayla recaps AJ showing up, then welcomes Bayley to the interview. Bayley says she’s the one who won last week after she beat down Belair. She then puts over Belair’s Chronicle episode, but mentions that Belair has run away from her problems and Bayley is just another one but one she can’t run from. After Bayley beats Belair tonight and then eliminates her at the Rumble Belair can crawl into the darkest hole.

To the ring where Bianca Belair heads to the ring. That match will come up after the break.

We come back and Bayley is already in the ring.

Match #1: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

They tie up and Belair forces Bayley into the corner then breaks clean. Kick from Bayley then she starts working the arm of Belair. Belair counters with a scoop slam. Bayley mocks the arm of Belair, that’s the same one she threw into that basketball post last week. Belair hits a suplex, and Bayley heads to the apron to stall things. Back in the ring, Bayley with a leg kick then starts laying in forearms and slams Belair to the mat then a sliding clothesline for a one count. Bayley hits an armbreaker, then mocks Belair by pulling on her braid. Belair with a right, don’t touch her hair. Belair with a lot of blows, Bayley to the apron and hangs up the arm of Belair on the ropes. Drop kick from Belair then a standing moonsault but Bayley is into the ropes then out of the ring as we head to break.

We come back to Belair catching Bayley, tossing her into the corner then hitting an alley-oop for a near fall. Commentary does a better job of selling Belair’s compromised arm than she does. Bayley takes some offense in the corner but hits a knee then a spinning single arm DDT to continue attacking that limb. Bayley tries the Rose Plant, Belair rolls through but Bayley rolls with her and hits a knee for a near fall. Back to the arm now, Bayley climbs up to the top rope and hits an elbow drop for another near fall. Belair tries a roll up, Bayley kicks out and they start trading pinning sequences and that ends with a right from Belair. Belair wants a Glamslam but the arm gives out. Bayley charges at Belair, but gets posted in the corner and eats a KOD from Belair and Belair wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Belair’s spotting selling aside, that was a solid match. And to be fair to Belair, she’s hardly alone in the selling habits displayed here. At the top of the ramp Kayla interviews Belair, Kayla asks how this feels. Belair says she wont apologize for being herself, and says Bayley isn’t her role model but beating someone with her success record still means something. She calls this the biggest win of her career, but she’s not stopping here as she plans on winning the Rumble match.

In the back Cesaro runs into AJ Sytles and Omos, they talk but aren’t mic’d up. Back in the ring, King Corbin is here to kill the audience’s desire to continue living. Dominick Mysterio jumps Corbin from behind on the ramp. Dominick lays into Corbin on the ramp as we head to break, they’ll have a match after the break.

Match #2: Dominick Mysterio vs. Kin Corbin

Rey is on commentary as we get going. Dominick takes it to Corbin early, kicks and evasive moves. Jumping knee from Dominick to the bent over Corbin, then a dive onto Corbin on the outside. Corbin yells at Dominick and takes his time getting back into the ring. More stick and move from Dominick, but eventually he’s caught in a back suplex. Another back suplex from Corbin, because the man’s offense is as limited as his facial expressions. Punches from Corbin now, but he runs into a kick then lands a clothesline in the corner. Dominick avoids a corner rush and Corbin posts himself, then Dominick with a drop kick and a tope con hilo. Corbin lands a right, but Dominick hits a low leg scissors throw and tries a 619 but Corbin catches him. Dominick avoids the counter though, they get tied up and Dominick hurricanrana’s Corbin into the corner. Corbin back body drops Dominick into the ropes, that could have been nasty. Dominick counters a Deep Six with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Corbin to the apron but avoids a triangle drop kick then hangs Dominick up on the top rope. End of Days follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: King Corbin won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Dominick is still a little botchy in the ring, and that back body drop into the corner was downright scary.

Post match Corbin attacks Rey, but Rey fights back and hits a seated senton on the floor to flatten Corbin.

In the back Big E talks with Sonya Deville, he tries to bribe Deville with an Arby’s coupon to know his Rumble number. Miz and Morrison show up, God help us all. Miz wants to know where Pearce is, Deville says he’s not here after the potential abuse of power. Big E wants to know why Miz is here, asking the big existential questions there. Miz says with a last man standing match coming up, he could cash in. Morrison says short selling stock is making him a lot of money, who thought that was a good reference to make? Even Big E mocks Morrison for that. Miz and Morrison mock Big E, but Big E calls them both way over the hill with no chance at winning the Rumble. They all start throwing hands, but Big E beats the both of them as officials show up to pull them apart and our next commercial break begins.

In the back Sasha Banks runs into Reginald Sommelier. He’s got a bottle for her, apparently it’s the perfect bottle to go with her losing her title at the Rumble. Banks says she might be drawn to Reginald, and asks if he freelances. She wants to know the best thing to buy for Carmella to drink with a broken jaw. She returns the bottle and says Reginald looks like he could use a drink.

Next a video recap of the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens feud. The standard high quality work here, it helps that the feud has been pretty darn good. Both Roman and Owens have done their best to make this thing work. A remote interview with both Roman and Owens will be up after the break.

Match #3:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: