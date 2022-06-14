Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong

Hiroshi Tanahashi will battle Chris Dickinson in the main event of this week’s NJPW Strong. NJPW announced on Monday that the following matches are set for Saturday’s show, which airs live on NJPW World:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Dickinson

* Jake Something vs. Brody King

* Delirious vs. Ariya Daivari

* LA Dojo (Alex Coughlin, The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

You can check out the full preview for the show below.

STRONG Preview: Tanahashi vs Dickinson, Brody vs Something 【NJoA】

Four matches on deck from Philadelphia

The Collision series continues from Philadelphia this week on STRONG, with four matches on offer on a big night of action.

Main event: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Chris Dickinson

Freshly confirmed for the AEW Interim World Championship main event at Forbidden Door, Hiroshi Tanahashi prepares to battle Jon Moxley in Chicago in the NJPW STRONG main event. A singles bout with Chris Dickinson will be a significant test for the Ace, but having polished off Hirooki Goto at Dominion, Tanahashi is not prepared to squander any of his momentum with a week to go before the monumental AEW and NJPW card June 26.

3rd Match: Jake Something vs Brody King

An unmissable heavyweight clash sees Brody King collide with IMPACT’s Jake Something this week. Something has made big waves in IMPACT Wrestling and now heads to the NJPW STRONG ring for the very first time. He’ll match up very well indeed with big bad Brody, himself making his biggest waves yet in NJPW back at Capital Collision last month, when he was able to put away Minoru Suzuki in Washington DC. All eyes will be looking to see if King can keep his momentum going, or whether Something wicked this way comes.

2nd Match: Delirious vs Ariya Daivari

A wild singles match is set to hit the 2300 Arena when Delirious takes on Ariya Daivari. The legendarily insane Delirious hasn’t been seen in a New Japan ring since Honor Rising in 2019, and now takes on a Persian Lion now unafraid to show his vicious corner cutting style. Will that style see Daivari to his first big win on STRONG?

1st Match: LA Dojo (Alex Coughlin, The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

Six man action will kick off NJPW STRONG this week, but if Alex Coughlin and JR Kratos’ previous reactions are anything to go by, fans can expect a singles match between Coughlin and Kratos to be happening while a tag match occurs in the background, regardless of the rules and framework of the match itself. Ever since Coughlin defeated Kratos to end his Open Challenge series and graduate from Young Lion status, Kratos has been obsessed with getting his revenge, but Coughlin will be looking to show a transformative performance and a new look to kick us off tonight.