Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 11-17-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced three matches for this week’s special Friday night episode of AEW Collision. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night at 8 PM ET/PT on TNT:

* Dax Harwood vs. RUSH
* Daniel Garcia vs. Miro
* Saraya & Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander

