Matches Confirmed For Next Month’s NEW Wrestlefest

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has confirmed several matches for May’s Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest. PWInsider reports that the following matches are set for the May 10th show, which takes place in White Plains, New York:

* Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Breezango
* Matt Taven vs. Mustafa Ali
* Shelton Benjamin vs. KC Navarro
* MVP vs. Mike Bennett
* Retirement Match: Romeo Roselli vs. Mike Mondo

Also announced as competing are Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Waves & Curls. Their opponents have yet to be revealed.

You can find out more about the show here.

