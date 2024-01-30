wrestling / News

Matches For NWA Powerrr Premiere Episode On CW App Revealed

January 30, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
NWA Powerrr The CW Image Credit: NWA

The matches for the premiere episode of NWA Powerrr on the CW App have been revealed.

The episode will air on Tuesday, February 6th. Courtesy of Pwinsider, the show will feature the following lineup:

– NWA Champion EC3 vs Matt Cardona in the Ultimate Match of Death.

– NWA Tag Team Champion Blunt Force Trauma vs. Tim Storm and Jax Dane.

– NWA Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige vs. Tiffany Nieves.

