Matches Set For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Thursday that August Grey will take on Grayson Waller while Ikemen Jiro will battle Ariya Daivari.

The full announcement reads:

A thrilling edition of 205 Live is set to feature a pair of first-time-ever singles bouts, as August Grey will tangle with Grayson Waller, while Ikemen Jiro will go to battle against Ariya Daivari.

Waller’s arrogance was apparent from the moment he stepped through the curtain during his debut match earlier this month, but it’s difficult to argue with the results. For all his bluster, Waller is 2-0 on 205 Live and boasts impressive wins over Sunil Singh and Asher Hale.

Grey has also been piling up victories in recent weeks and is undefeated in his last four bouts on the purple brand.

What will happen when two of the flashiest competitors in WWE collide?

The eccentric Jiro has taken the purple brand by storm ever since his debut, racking up singles and tag team wins at a torrid pace while employing a fighting style that is all his own. Jiro seems to be having the time of his life every time he steps into a ring, and his antics frustrated Tony Nese last week and led to the rookie earning a win against the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Daivari, however, certainly won’t be impressed by Jiro and will be looking to continue his crusade against 205 Live newcomers by dealing him his first loss.

