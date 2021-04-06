Matt Cardona and Brian Myers Streaming FWF Live! Event on Thursday

– Matt Cardona and Brian Myers’ Major Pod Network released the following announcement on the banner’s Figure Wrestling Federation of FWF Live! PPV event that’s scheduled for Thursday. It will be available on Thursday, April 8 at the FWF Live! Patreon. More details are available below:

Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers to stream wrestling pay-per-view

APRIL 5, 2021 — Professional wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are taking their podcast network to the next level with their first wrestling show under the Major Pod Network banner.

The pay-per-view, called FWF LIVE!, will stream Thursday, April 8, at 5 p.m. on Patreon.com/fwflive. FWF LIVE! will feature wrestlers and personalities from the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and FWF (Figure Wrestling Federation), including Cardona, Myers, Swoggle, producer “Smart” Mark Sterling, and more. Matt Cardona is wrestling in the main event for the Create-A-Pro championship against CAP’s longest-reigning champion, VSK. Myers and Sterling will defend the CAP Tag Team championship against AEW’s Bear Country. Also appearing are ECW legends Shane Douglas and Tommy Dreamer.

The show is available for pre-order now for a one-time charge at patreon.com/fwflive, and will air through a secure Patreon link. Major Pod fans and fans of great wrestling can also order a package that includes the pay-per-view, an exclusive mystery Pro Wrestling Tee’s Micro Brawlers figure, an exclusive Major WF Pod official trading card, and an exclusive official Zombie Sailor Major Pod pin. Other available packages offer bonus content, including a behind-the-scenes vlog of the day of the show; an audio podcast of Cardona, Myers, and Sterling planning the PPV; and a post-show special. Fan can watch the pay-per-view and order the exclusive merchandise until April 15th.