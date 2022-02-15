Matt Cardona Talks Big Win At NWA PowerrrTrip, Not Being Liked In Locker Room

Matt Cardona picked up a major win at NWA PowerrrTrip, and he talked about the victory and more in a new interview. Cardona appeared on tonight’s Busted Open Radio and the highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On winning the championship: “It’s an honor to hold the 10 pounds of gold. I definitely can’t take anything away from Trevor Murdoch. I made a couple of jokes going into the match, but he’s a tough son of a b—h, and when people see the match, they’ll see he was busted open big time and he didn’t quit. He earned my respect, but it wasn’t his night, it was my night. The champ is still here, what can I say?”

On if he plans to change the title: “I am not going to change it, I am not going to make it a purple strap, I am not going to spray paint it. I am not going to vandalize it in any way, I respect the title. And, I am honored to be the champion. People think I am this outside in NWA, that I think NWA is a joke. I do think it needs help, I do think it needs to be saved. But I am the good guy here. I want to bring NWA to new heights, I am not here to take it down or burn it to the ground. I want to elevate it, and I am the perfect person for that.”

On the NWA locker room: “They don’t like me. They did not like me when I walked in the first day, they did not like me when I walked into Oak Grove Kentucky. First of all, they should have been thanking me because nobody knows where Oak Grove Kentucky is, and it sold out because of me. Nobody thanked me for the house, which I thought was disrespectful. And then afterward, I am expecting this big standing ovation, a couple of hugs, even some b.s. high-fives, nothing. It was like a ghost town. I was the last person to leave that dressing room.”