Matt Cardona & Brian Myers Presenting FWF Live 2 on Thursday

– Matt Cardona and Brian Myers’ Major WF Pod Network will be streaming its next PPV event, FWF Live 2, this Thursday at 8:00 pm ET. The event is now available to pre-order on Patreon.

The upcoming event will feature stars from Impact Wrestling, AEW, the Golden Era, and the Attitude Era. You can check out a preview and press release for the event below.

November 24, 2021 — Professional wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are taking their podcast network to the next level with their second wrestling show under the Major Pod Network banner. The pay-per-view, called FWF LIVE! II, will stream Friday, November 26th, at 8 p.m. on majorwfpod.com. FWF LIVE! II will feature wrestlers and personalities from the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and FWF (Figure Wrestling Federation), including Cardona, Myers, Swoggle, producer “Smart” Mark Sterling, Tatanka, the Headbangers, VSK and more. The show is available for pre-order now for a one-time charge at majorwfpod.com, and will air through a secure Patreon link. Major Pod fans and fans of great wrestling can also order a package that includes the pay-per-view, bonus content, including a behind-the-scenes vlog of the day of the show; and a post-show special as well as exclusive Headbangers Pro Wrestling Tee’s Micro Brawler figures, 2 exclusive Major WF Pod official trading cards, and an exclusive official Zombie Sailor Major Pod pin. Other available packages offer very limited items such as prints and show used turnbuckles. Fans can watch the pay-per-view and order the exclusive merchandise until Dec 1st.