Matt Cardona Explains His Issues With Trevor Murdoch, How Murdoch Treated Him In WWE

Matt Cardona recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and he discussed his attack on Trevor Murdoch last month at NWA Hard Times 2 and his issues with Murdoch. Here’s what Cardona had to say (via Fightful):

Matt Cardona on his issues with Trevor Murdoch: “They need a face of the company like me. Trevor Murdoch, no offense, he’s not even verified on social media. How do you have a world champion not even verified? It’s an embarrassment. I think he has 10,000 followers. That’s horrible! My dog has 10,000 followers.”

On how Murdoch treated him when both were in WWE: “Trevor Murdoch is a guy who, when I first got to WWE, treated me like shit. He was one of the boys and I was a rookie. Legit. Legit. He was one of the ‘cool guys.’ Cade and Murdoch didn’t like having to work the Major Brothers on dark matches. Didn’t like that. Now, all these years later, my success has been my reverence. I’m happy for Trevor now. His son gets to see him wrestle, that’s great. This story is over for him. He got his title. He has the picture in the Harley gear with the title. That’s great. We need a real champion in NWA. Someone who is going to bring some credibility, some buzz, some attention. He’s not even fucking verified.”