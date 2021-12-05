wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Appears at NWA Hard Times 2 (Highlights)

December 4, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Matt Cardona AEW Dynamite 1

Matt Cardona appeared at NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday night after Trevor Murdoch after Murdoch defeated Mike Knox to retain the NWA World Title in the main event. Cardona closed the show by holding Murdoch’s NWA Title over him after he was beaten down by Knox.

Some highlights are below.

