wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Appears at NWA Hard Times 2 (Highlights)
Matt Cardona appeared at NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday night after Trevor Murdoch after Murdoch defeated Mike Knox to retain the NWA World Title in the main event. Cardona closed the show by holding Murdoch’s NWA Title over him after he was beaten down by Knox.
Some highlights are below.
HOLY SH*T!!!! @TheMattCardona is here!! #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/PzfKkNrQZ5
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 5, 2021
The King of the Death Match is now in the @nwa ! #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/b344ThkQcB
— Big Willie-isms | Crimmuh is comin! 🎅🏿 (@bigwillieisms) December 5, 2021
#HardTimes2 @nwa @TheMattCardona 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/5AdJQHZyv4
— Tony Lorusso (@LashLoru) December 5, 2021
And @TheMattCardona wants the @nwa World Championship…#HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/anmDI1b99I
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split
- Eric Bischoff On Criticism Of AEW Signing Too Many Wrestlers, How It Could Potentially Backfire On Tony Khan
- Charlie Haas On Team Angle Being Broken Up Too Soon, Impersonation Gimmick
- WWE Reportedly Discontinuing Blu-Ray & DVDs In US & Canada Next Year