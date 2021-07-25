GCW Homecoming: Part 1 Results: Matt Cardona Defeats Nick Gage In Wild Match

Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage in a wild match to capture the GCW Title at Part 1 of GCW’s Homecoming event on Saturday night. The match featured Gage slamming Cardona through glass, smashing light tubes on his back, and using pizza cutters on his face. Chris Jericho was also teased during the match as his entrance music played at one point. Gage is set to face Jericho on AEW Dynamite soon.

Fans threw trash into the ring at Cardona after his win.

Results from Game Changer Wrestling Homecoming: Part 1 are below. The show took place on Saturday night in Atlantic City, NJ (h/t Fightful):

* Marko Stunt defeated Starboy Charlie

* Tony Deppen defeated Ninja Mack

* AJ Gray defeated Nolan Edward

* 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Grimm Reefer

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Drew Parker defeated Alex Colon (c)

* Scramble Match: Atticus Cogar defeated Jordan Oliver, Brayden Lee, Dante Leon, Jack Cartwheel, & Shane Mercer

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & Mance Warner) defeated Jimmy Lloyd & G-Raver (c)

* Effy defeated Frontman Jah-C

* GCW World Championship Match: Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage (c)

matt cardona has finally gone through the glass #gcwhomecoming pic.twitter.com/rAlFrx5ZFS — 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) July 25, 2021

CUT THAT MOTHER FUCKER UP #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/h0cr02yByQ — The Tripping Balls Demographic (@IsThisWrestling) July 25, 2021

2 Cold Scorpio REVIVES Grim Reefer via a ceremonial joint #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/UL6tBL49lD — The Tripping Balls Demographic (@IsThisWrestling) July 25, 2021