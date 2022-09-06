wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Says He’ll Be Ready To Face Bully Ray Whenever It Happens
With both wrestlers having taken shots at the other, Matt Cardona sat down to talk with Comicbook.com about the growing rivalry between himself and Bully Ray (h/t to Fightful). You can catch the full interview and read a few highlights from Cardona below.
On Ray’s criticisms that Cardona isn’t extreme enough: “Bully Ray is somebody I watched growing up, obviously. He’s been extreme-shaming me on social media. He’s saying I’m not extreme, that I’m not hardcore. I’m the Deathmatch King. He’s too busy with Busted Open, his radio show. He’s the past, I’m the future.”
On if, when, and where a match between the two might occur: “I don’t think GCW wants to book Bully. They don’t want to deal with his bullying, his politics, his BS. But someone’s gonna make that match, sometime, somewhere and I’ll be ready because I’m ‘Alwayz Ready.'”
