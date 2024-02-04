Matt Cardona & Ricochet Show Support for Cody Rhodes

– WWE United States Champion Logan Paul isn’t the only one going rogue and stumping his support for Cody Rhodes. Other stars in WWE and wrestling are also showing their support for Cody on social media, which is still trending today by posting the hashtag, #WeWantCody, on X.

Wrestling fans are upset after Cody Rhodes declared on WWE SmackDown that he wouldn’t be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to finish the story, bringing out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who had a stare-down with Reigns. Now, wrestlers are all showing their support for Cody, including WWE Superstar and former US and IC Champion Ricochet, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, and more. You can view their comments below: