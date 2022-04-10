wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Wins Another Title, Tells Promoters to Stop Booking Him Against Their Champions

April 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Matt Cardona Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Matt Cardona was victorious, capturing another wrestling title at last night’s ASW 16th Anniversary show in West Virginia. Cardona beat Richard Holliday to win the ASW Heavyweight Championship (h/t Fightful).

Matt Cardona now holds seven wrestling titles, as he noted on his Twitter after the win. He wrote, “Omg! I’ve done it. I retained the @nwa Worlds Heavyweight Champion and become the NNNEEEWWW @aswwrestling Heavyweight Champion! I now have SEVEN titles! #StillHere #AlwayzReady”

Earlier today, Cardona posted a photo of all the wrestling titles he currently holds possession of, and he warned promoters to stop booking him against their champions, writing, “Dear wrestling promoters, Please stop booking me against your champions. My suitcase is too heavy and is ripping. Love, Matt Cardona.”

Cardona now holds the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, the Impact Digital Media Championship, the ASW Heavyweight Championship, the AIW Absolute Championship, the AIW Intense Championship, the NYWC Heavyweight Championship, and the Internet Championship.

